Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency for 4 counties due to wildfires

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency Sunday night due to the widespread fires burning across California and extreme historic heat.

Counties impacted are Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa due to the Creek Fire. San Bernardino County due to the El Dorado Fire. And San Diego County due to the Valley Fire.

These fires have burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed homes and caused evacuation orders for thousands of residents.

JUST IN: Gov. Newsom declares a state of emergency in the following counties for wildfires:



Fresno

Madera

Mariposa

San Bernardino

San Diego — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 7, 2020

Governor @GavinNewsom issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Fresno, Madera and Mariposa due to the #CreekFire; for San Bernardino County due to the #ElDoradoFire; and for San Diego County due to the #ValleyFire. https://t.co/fjoEuF8lW0 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 7, 2020

Officials with the California ISO have issued a statewide Flex Alert from Saturday through Monday, Sept. 7.

The agency has been urging customers to conserve power in times when use is typically high to prevent further wildfires.

We need everyone's help now! Please conserve to avert or limit outages. Prepare for #poweroutages, due to high temperatures and increased demand. #FlexAlert — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2020

Newsom secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, as well as assistance grants to support the fight against Northern California wildfires.

