Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency for 4 counties due to wildfires

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency Sunday night due to the widespread fires burning across California and extreme historic heat.
Counties impacted are Fresno, Madera, and Mariposa due to the Creek Fire. San Bernardino County due to the El Dorado Fire. And San Diego County due to the Valley Fire.
These fires have burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed homes and caused evacuation orders for thousands of residents.
Officials with the California ISO have issued a statewide Flex Alert from Saturday through Monday, Sept. 7.
The agency has been urging customers to conserve power in times when use is typically high to prevent further wildfires.
Newsom secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, as well as assistance grants to support the fight against Northern California wildfires.
