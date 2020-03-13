Gov. Newsom issues new executive coronavirus order

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom issued a new executive order on Thursday to allow a better response to the coronavirus.

He also encouraged cities and counties, which have not done so already, to cancel big events.

“It’s decisions, not conditions that will determine our fate in the future as it relates to COVID-19,” Newsom said.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Newsom said it’s the responsibility of each and every Californian to act responsible during the coronavirus pandemic.

To that end, he has issued an executive order directing all cities and counties and private and public sector entities to no longer permit non-essential gatherings over 250 people at least through the end of the month.

“This is where we need to go next and make sure we fully implement these protocols to slowdown the spread and get through a peak and get through the next few months, so we don’t overwhelm our health care delivery system,” Newsom said.

As far as testing, the governor said test kits provided by the federal government have been missing components.

“The test kits do not include in every case the RNA extraction kits, the reagents, the chemicals that are components of the broader test,” he said. “It is imperative the federal government and labs across the USA get the benefit of all the ingredients that are components of the test.”

But the governor indicated testing will be ramping up in California with the addition of two commercial labs. Those two with the existing one will allow for 5,000 tests a day.

The executive order also makes it easier for the state to “commandeer” facilities in case they are needed for additional medical facilities or to quarantine or isolate people.

