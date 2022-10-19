ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killing of a 16-year-old boy in January of 2017. Lamar Murphy was 16 and was riding his bicycle near his home in Hayward when he was gunned down.

He was just a few doors down from his home on Smalley Avenue at Princeton Street at the time. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage anyone with information to contact investigators, according to a news release sent out by the governor’s office.

“I don’t understand why someone would do this to him? He was known by everybody, loved by everybody. I don’t know of him fighting with anybody,” the boy’s mother, Tonya Richards told KRON4, one year after her son’s death.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The victim’s family has also offered a $10,000 reward. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call (510) 667-3636.

Gov. Newsom’s office also announced rewards for unsolved murders in Bakersfield, Fresno and Santa Paula.