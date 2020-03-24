Gov. Newsom shuts down all state parking lots to deter crowds at beaches, parks

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is shutting down all state parking lots to deter crowds of people from swarming the Golden State’s beaches and parks.

The entire state is under a stay-at-home order to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

During the first weekend of the order, California saw an influx of people heading to the coast.

Beaches and parks were packed with people who have been stuck indoors all week.

Officials are encouraging residents to go outside for some exercise, but picnics on the beach is not what they had in mind.

“Normally, that would light up my heart to see tens of thousands of people congregating down in Malibu and other parts of our beautiful state,” Newsom said. “We need to practice common sense and socially distance.”

Newsom said he does not want to close “big, beautiful open spaces” but he can’t let what happened this weekend happen again.

BREAKING: California is shutting down all state park parking lots.



Governor Newsom says this is the beginning of some soft closures, and warns there will be some hard closures. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 23, 2020

San Francisco’s Mayor London Breed had a similar message for city residents after this weekend.

She responded by closing down playgrounds across the city and warned residents that she will close parks if necessary.

