Governor: New orders to close certain indoor operations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is taking new steps to stop the spread of the Coronavirus across California.

The Governor is ordering certain counties to close indoor operations that are on a state watch list. There are now 19 counties on the Covid watch list. In the Bay Area that includes Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Solano counties.

This order will remain in place for at least three weeks.

The order impacts restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, zoos, museums and card rooms.

BREAKING: California is directing some businesses to close INDOOR operations for counties that have been on the state's community spread 'watch list' for 3 consecutive days.



This includes restaurants, wineries, zoos, museums, movie theaters. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) July 1, 2020

In addition, bars in all 19 counties must close. Here are all the counties on the state watch list: Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, Tulare, Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Ventura.

JUST IN: Bars must now close in all 19 California counties on its community spread watch list, Governor Newsom announces.



All parking facilities at state beaches in SoCal and Bay Area will be closed Fourth of July weekend. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) July 1, 2020

Governor Newsom is also asking Californians to avoid gathering with people they don’t live with. Fireworks shows in communities on the state’s watch list should be canceled.

San Francisco canceled its fireworks show on Tuesday of this week. Most other Bay Area fireworks shows have been called off.

Newsom is also ordering all parking facilities at state beaches in Southern California and the Bay Area to be closed for the Fourth of July weekend.

Governor Newsom says the state is stepping up enforcement of mask mandate and COVID-19 guidelines with a multi-agency strike force: Alcohol Beverage Control, CalOSHA, Dept of Business Oversight, CHP, Consumer Affairs. The state will target businesses who redundantly violate rules.

CalOES Director Mark Ghilarducci on state agencies involved in strike-team to enforce COVID-19 rules: “We will have these agencies leverage their regulatory authority to enforce public health orders…we’ll look at things like licensing, citations.”

California is reporting 5,898 new cases of Covid-19 from Tuesday to Wednesday.

California's COVID-19 positivity rate has crept up to 6% in the last two weeks, a key indicator of community spread.



Governor Newsom says testing is now north of 100,000. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) July 1, 2020

COVID-19 hospitalizations in California have increased 51% within the last 2 weeks, the state is now using 60% of its available beds. Governor Newsom points to this, the rising positivity rate for reasons to shut down some indoor businesses in most of the state for 3 weeks.