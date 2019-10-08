Governor Newsom: California should be ‘outraged’ by outage

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California’s governor says residents should be outraged and infuriated by news of a widespread power shut-off to prevent deadly wildfires but that the utility had no choice.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that Pacific Gas & Electric had to make the decision to cut off electricity as forecasts call for hot, dry winds that could spark wildfires.

But he said the company must upgrade and fix its technology so customers do not face anything like this again.

The utility is shutting off power to 800,000 customers in 34 counties in northern and central California starting Wednesday.