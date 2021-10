FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is in Fresno County Tuesday to sign legislation pertaining to early childhood education.

According to the Governor’s press office, the $123.9 billion package promises “free, high-quality, inclusive pre-kindergarten for all four-year-olds,” expands dual-language offerings, and $1.9 billion in college savings funds.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.