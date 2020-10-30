Grand opening of Michelle Obama School in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, students and staff held a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the Michelle Obama School in Richmond.

Elementary school students participated in a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the Michelle Obama School in Richmond. The site was formerly the location of Woodrough Wilson Elementary School.

“The buildings were unsafe and falling apart,” Aaliya Cole said. “The new school is safer, bigger and cleaner.”

A little of six years ago, the innovative rebuild project began.

“Our 21st century school design features a multitude of indoor and outdoor spaces,” Principal Claudia Velez said.

Velez explained how it works.

“The flexible design allows grade levels to share learning suites where adults and students learn together,” she said.

“Teachers can close up all the doors and be in very traditional spaces with their students,” West Contra Costa Unified School District Superintendent Matthew Duffy said. “They can open it up. teach a hundred kids at a time.”

“Once the rebuild was done we wanted to pick a name that resonated with who we were as a community,” PTA President Maisha Cole said.

When the search for a name ended, the West Contra Costa Unified School District chose Michelle Obama for multiple reasons including growing up on the south side of Chicago in a community similar to Richmond.

From there she would go on to graduate from Princeton University. She is also a graduate of Harvard Law School. Later she joined the Chicago law firm Sidley Austin where she met her husband and the rest is history.

“Meaningful support to keep children and teachers safe,” Michelle Obama said.

The Michelle Obama School has two floors, a multiple purpose room, a community room, spacious playground and a green garden.

