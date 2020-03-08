Grand Princess cruise ship will dock at Port of Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship will dock in the port of Oakland, according to Emeryville councilmember John J. Bauters.

Passengers will be quarantined at assigned locations agreed upon with the federal government.

Bauters said he was on a call with the Governor’s office when the info became available.

Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday afternoon that 21 of the 45 people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship who were tested for COVID-19 had a positive result. Of those 21 — 19 crew members and two passengers have coronavirus.

The testing came about after a man who was on a previous voyage tested positive and died from the coronavirus. He was on the same ship that arrived in San Francisco on Feb. 21 from Mexico.

Princess Cruise officials confirmed there are 3,533 people currently on board Grand Princess, including 2,422 guests and 1,111 teammates. In total, they represent 54 nationalities.

Pence said on Friday that everyone on the ship will be tested and quarantined as necessary. He also mentioned that the 1,100 crew members on board will likely be quarantined on the ship and not disembark.

It’s not clear if crew members will get off the ship or not, or if it is only cruise ship passengers.

No additional details are available at this time, check back for updates.

