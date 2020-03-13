Grand Princess disembarking: Only 14 international guests and the crew remain

OAKLAND (KRON) – Princess Cruises confirmed that approximately 2,450 people successful disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship which entered the San Francisco Bay and docked at the Port of Oakland Monday.

Passengers were transported to various locations around the state including military bases and hotels temporarily seized by the state.

The only people on the ship who remain are 14 international passengers who are awaiting transport to their home countries and the ships crew.

Plans for the crew quarantine are still being finalized.

Disembarkation was defined, directed and managed by both federal and state authorities.