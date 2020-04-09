Grand Princess passengers sue cruise line for alleged negligence over coronavirus exposure

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A group of nine passengers who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship filed a class action injury lawsuit in a San Francisco Federal Court Wednesday.

The passengers allege that they were exposed to the coronavirus as a result of gross negligence by the companies that own and operate the ship.

The complaint notes that before the trip from San Francisco to Hawaii at least one passenger on the Princess was reporting symptoms of coronavirus.

The lawsuit says that despite known this, the company continued on with the voyage.

Later, on March 5th, it was discovered that 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive for coronavirus on the Grand Princess cruise ship.

Since then over 100 people have tested positive and two passengers and one crew member have died.

In a statement the attorney representing the passengers said, “Carnival and Princess cruise lines negligently put thousands of passengers at risk of serious harm, which risk will continue for some time.”

The lawsuit seeks compensation for the plaintiffs and others passengers harmed in this ordeal.

This lawsuit is one of a dozen filed against the cruise companies by passengers who sailed on that same trip to Hawaii, but the others were filed in Los Angeles.

