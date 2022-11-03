Caution: This story contains graphic photos that some viewers might find disturbing.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A victim who survived a deadly attack at a 7-Eleven store in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley has shared photos of their injuries with KRON4. The victim, an employee at the store where the attack took place, is seen bandaged, with a badly swollen left eye and visible cuts and bruises on his face.

The Nov. 1 attack, which San Francisco police are investigating as a homicide, left one man dead and two others, including the employee, hospitalized. The deceased victim, 77-year-old Richard Owens, suffered injuries in the attack and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers responding to the scene at approximately 6:28 a.m. on Tuesday were directed to the suspect as he was fleeing and took him into custody. The suspect has been identified as Charles Short, a 32-year-old San Francisco resident.

Investigators developed probable cause and the suspect was arrested. Short was booked into San Francisco County Jail and charged with homicide, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and other charges.

A GoFundMe organized for the store employee who survived the attack said he had to undergo a four-hour surgery due to being struck in the head five or six times and suffering a rupture in his eyelid.

According to a statement from San Francisco PD, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.

The deadly attack has been described by SFPD as “random.”