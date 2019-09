DALY CITY (KRON) — A grass fire near the Daly City BART station is causing major delays Thursday afternoon in the SFO, Millbrae, San Francisco and East Bay directions.

There is a major delay at Daly City in the SFO, Millbrae, San Francisco and East Bay directions due to a grass fire near Daly City station. Trains are stopping at Daly City station. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 26, 2019

Trains are stopped at the Daly City station as of 4:20 p.m.

Daly City and San Francisco fire departments are working to put out the fire.

