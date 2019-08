SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department reported a quarter acre fire in San Francisco Friday evening.

The fire is reportedly located at 1150 Carroll St.

As of 6:19 p.m., the “Carroll Fire” expanded to half an acre, but is under control with no injuries reported and no structures damaged, fire officials tweeted.

#CARROLLFIRE UNDER CONTROL NO INJURIES NO STRUCTURES 1/2 acre UNDER INVESTIGATION 1819 Hrs https://t.co/RLIb0gSEZk — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) August 17, 2019

Officials do advise the public to avoid the area.

No further details have been reported, check back for updates.

