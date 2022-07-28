SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco supervisor introduced legislation that would continue the Great Highway weekend closure between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln Way for at least the next three years — just before a ballot proposition that’d do the opposite heads to the voters in November.

When KRON4 last reported on the controversy last month, the Access For All ballot measure to reopen the Great Highway and nearby westside thoroughfare John F. Kennedy Drive to vehicle traffic was in the process of being approved for signature gathering. The elections department confirmed that it qualified for the ballot on July 15.

Access For All proponents have not responded to a request for comment about the qualification.

A man and woman ride bicycles near a sign advising people to stay away from the beach, amid the coronavirus pandemic, along the Great Highway near Ocean Beach in San Francisco, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Great Highway was first closed to cars in 2020 to provide space for socially-distanced exercise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure was originally 24/7, but in 2021 neighborhood groups such as the Open the Great Highway Alliance pushed back, saying it made traffic in the surrounding Sunset neighborhood more dangerous, and hurt accessibility for seniors and the disabled, as KRON4 previously reported. The conflict over the highway closure has elicited passionate emotions from Sunset residents, motorists, bicyclists and urbanists throughout San Francisco, some of whom see it as a microcosm of larger 21st century urban planning conflicts.

In the spring, Mar, who represents the Outer Sunset neighborhood on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, asked the city attorney’s office to draft legislation to codify the current compromise brokered by Mayor London Breed (which allows for vehicles on weekdays and pedestrians on weekends) for at least the next three years. On July 26, Mar introduced the legislation to the board.



Gordon Mar represents the Outer Sunset on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. (Photo courtesy of the city and county of San Francisco)

“Keeping the Great Highway as a promenade on weekends and holidays when it’s used the most, while allowing car access on weekdays when motorists use it the most, is a win-win solution,” Mar stated. “Millions of visits to the promenade have shown its value as a space for community and civic action, active transportation, and joy. The weekend promenade has been popular and successful, and I’m proud to keep it in place while we continue to study this roadway in the face of climate change.”

San Francisco has to close the Great Highway south of Sloat to traffic permanently as soon as 2024 due to sea level rise, Mar’s office states.

“Mar’s legislation will transition the weekend promenade between Lincoln and Sloat from an emergency status to a pilot project, with the city enhancing its data collection and analysis of visitor usage, and engaging the public about the space and its use. It specifically requires city departments to make recommendations on managing traffic and sand, which is frequently blown onto the roadway,” a news release from Mar’s office states. “The city will be submitting Environmental Applications required by CEQA [the California Environmental Quality Act], in addition to a Coastal Development Permit application. The Great Highway is within the Coastal Zone, which requires additional approval from the California Coastal Commission for land use changes.”

Mar legislative aide Edward Wright told KRON4 that it is unclear when the legislation will be voted on.

“We don’t know,” Wright stated. “There are several steps required for this one, including CEQA determination and Coastal Commission approval, that make the timing pretty uncertain. I expect it’ll be heard in committee in September, though, most likely at Land Use.”

Access For All proponents have not responded to a request for comment about Mar’s legislation. Mar’s office declined to comment the Access For All making the ballot.