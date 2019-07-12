Great White Shark spotted off Half Moon Bay

KRON4.com
by: Aaron Pero
A great white shark has been spotted off Half Moon Bay Thursday afternoon.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s office issued this alert: GREAT WHITE SHARKS SIGHTING From Ritz Carlton to the Pillar Point Harbor. Use Caution.
Great White Sharks seen in Half Moon Bay today.Multiple pilots flying over the San Mateo County coast have spotted…Posted by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 11, 2019
Great White Sharks seen in Half Moon Bay today.Multiple pilots flying over the San Mateo County coast have spotted…