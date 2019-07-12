Live Now
Great White Shark spotted off Half Moon Bay

A great white shark has been spotted off Half Moon Bay Thursday afternoon.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s office issued this alert: GREAT WHITE SHARKS SIGHTING From Ritz Carlton to the Pillar Point Harbor. Use Caution. 

‪Great White Sharks seen in Half Moon Bay today.‪Multiple pilots flying over the San Mateo County coast have spotted…

Posted by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 11, 2019

