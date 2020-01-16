San Francisco, Green Bay police chiefs make friendly wager on NFC Championship

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/WFRV) — San Francisco’s Police Chief Bill Scott and Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith made a deal this week over the NFC Championship game between the the 49ers and Packers Sunday.

The terms of this friendly wager are that the losing police chief will take a photo wearing the opposing team’s jersey that will be posted to social media.

“Our beloved 49ers are taking on his beloved Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game this Sunday,” Chief Scott said. “If by chance the Packers win, I’ll wear a Green Packers jersey reluctantly.”

Green Bay police chimed in on Facebook, saying the department is confident a Niners jersey won’t be needed, implying San Francisco will lose the game.

“It would be a little difficult to find a 49er jersey in Wisconsin, but we are confident it won’t be needed,” the Green Bay Police Department said on social media.

The losing chief will also be making a donation to the winner’s non-profit police foundation.

Green Bay’s Police Chief Andrew Smith and San Francisco’s chief go way back — working as partners at the Los Angeles Police Department for more than 20 years.

This wager isn’t only for the police chiefs.

San Francisco and Green Bay’s Fire Departments have also joined in on the fun.

If the 49ers win on Sunday, the Green Bay Fire Deparment will install a Niners smoke detector and the fire chief wear a team jersey.

If San Francisco loses, SFFD will install a Green Bay smoke detector and the fire chief will wear a Packers jersey.

The losing fire department will also donate $100 to a local burn center.

May the best team win!