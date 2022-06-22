(KRON) — In hopes of reducing what they call disruptions in children’s education, a group of doctors called “Urgency for Normal” has written a letter to the head of the CDC and the Biden administration calling for changes in federal COVID-19 guidelines for children.

Among the proposals, they are asking the CDC to no longer recommend vaccines for those under 18 in hopes it will lead schools, colleges, and sport organizations to get rid of all vaccine mandates for children.

UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says no longer recommending vaccines ignores the benefits children get from them.

“I strongly believe that vaccines should be recommended. For sure it will increase the antibody response and it’s likely they will prevent serious disease, hospitalization, and death,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. John Swartzberg agrees, saying it’s premature to make these changes, especially considering the uptick in child hospitalizations during the Omicron surge.

“We have vaccine mandates for diseases that kills fewer children in a year than COVID does. Like measles, I think everybody agrees that we need to protect children from measles. So, I think this is just a very ill-advised idea,” said Dr. John Swartzberg.

And while the Urgency of Normal’s letter maintains “the emergency phase of COVID-19 is over,” doctors caution we don’t know what’s ahead, and we are best to protect ourselves now.

“For these doctors to suggest we are in a different stage of the pandemic and don’t need to worry about a lot of these things, it’s just really inappropriate, ill-advised and something I hope people don’t take to heart,” said Dr. John Swartzberg.