Group of men in Oakland pose as police to gain entry into homes, police say

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department would like to make the public aware of a group of men posing as police officers to gain entry into homes.

Authorities have been made aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a group of men dressed in plain clothes holding a crow bar forcing themselves into a home.

The men reportedly claim to be police officers from another agency.

There is no official report on file with police, so the exact time and location is unknown at this time.

Police encourage anyone who is a victim of a similar crime to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Robbery Section at (510) 238-7230.