(BCN) — A group of people, one of them allegedly armed with a gun, surrounded and robbed a person near People’s Park in the 2400 block of Bowditch Street in Berkeley, police said in a social media posting. The group of about three suspects took the victim’s purse and cell phone about 8:27 p.m. Friday, police said.

The suspects left the area in a black Audi-style sedan, northbound on Bowditch Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900.

