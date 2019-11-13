Groups demand action following vicious Chinatown attacks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Chinatown community in San Francisco is speaking out after three of its own were the latest victims of a vicious attack.

It happened Saturday night at Portsmouth Square.

San Francisco leaders addressed the pattern of targeted attacks on seniors at a rally organized by activist groups, including the Chinese Progressive Association, the Chinese for Affirmation Action and more.

City leaders like Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Aaron Peskin and the San Francisco Police Chief said they’re all working to pour more investments and foot patrols into the area to prevent another attack like this from happening.

Community members came together Tuesday to say that they stand with these victims.

They’re asking for more protection and more cross culture engagement in the neighborhood speaking out on Tuesday after this violent attack posted on social media rocked their community.

“It is unacceptable that the violence on our seniors in Chinatown is something that is prevalent,” said one person who attended the rally.

In the video you can see at least one suspect beating two of the three male victims in the crowd. One of the seniors was knocked unconscious.

“We believe it is unacceptable that elderly seniors are being targeted in this way and our community is coming together to stand with our victims in families to call for justice, to call that the police be held accountable to take this seriously,” explained another attendee.

The vicious attacked happened in an area described at the neighborhood’s living room by Supervisor Aaron Peskin. He says the city is now working to keep it a sacred place.

“This is a no fly zone. We are going to saturate this area with additional law enforcement personnel. We are going to let every one of my constituents behind me know that they can be safe here any time of day or night,” said Peskin.

The San Francisco Police say it increased foot patrols in October, but Mayor London Breed says more will be added.

“We have to do better because we cant continue to allow what we see as a pattern to continue to occur and part of what were doing and the chief will talk about this later is a number of increasing foot patrols, listening to the community to make more investments in bilingual supportive services so people are even comfortable with reporting a crime in the first place,” stated Breed.

City leaders tell KRON4 all three victims are expected to be okay.

San Francisco Police say they’re looking for three suspects who drove off in a vehicle described as a gray or dark gray early 2000’s Jeep Cherokee SUV.

If you have any information, pictures or video, contact the San Francisco Police Department.

