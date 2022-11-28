SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A $25 million grant will be provided to fund seven guaranteed income pilot projects across the state of California, according to California State Senator Dave Cortese’s office.

The California Department of Social Services will be providing direct assistance through monthly cash payments in amounts ranging from $600 – $1,200 to at least 1,975 residents of Santa Clara County. This program is aimed specifically at supporting transition-age foster youth and pregnant women.

Sen. Cortese authored the bill that provided this funding, SB 1341, also known as the California Success, Opportunity, and Academic Resilience (CalSOAR) Guaranteed Income Program.

I am pleased to see the legislative framework we proposed, modeled after our successes in Santa Clara County, be implemented statewide so that families can meet their basic needs and achieve stability and success. Through the Governor’s leadership, the state is leading the nation in providing new opportunities for individuals to exit poverty and advance themselves. Sen. Dave Cortese

CalSOAR will move forward as a district pilot program that serves unhoused students in Santa Clara County. Sen. Cortese also authored SB 739 in 2021, the Universal Basic Income for Transition Foster Youth Act. SB 739 incorporated $35,000,000 into the 2021 budget for the first investment into the California Guaranteed Income Pilot Program.

Back in 2020, Sen. Cortese also supported the creation of Santa Clara County’s universal basic income program that serves transition-age foster youth within the county. The program was the first basic income program in the nation to provide funding in this way, according to Sen. Cortese’s office.