A bomb threat called into the Guerneville Safeway store on Wednesday morning has been declared “unfounded,” a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

“It appears this was a ‘swatting’ call,” the spokesperson said.

A swatting call is a false report of an emergency to law enforcement in an attempt to bring SWAT teams and other first responders to a location. Detectives are following up on the call.

Anyone found “swatting” in California can be charged with a felony and given up to a year in prison. The threat was first reported by the sheriff’s office at 10 a.m. The store is located at 16405 state Highway 116.

