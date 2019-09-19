Gun company Colt to stop making AR-15 rifles for consumers

(CNN) — The company Colt said it will stop making its AR-15 semi-automatic rifles for consumer use, saying there are too many of the high-powered guns on the market already.

The company also said sales have slumped.

Colt reaffirmed its support for the second amendment, but said it is “good sense to follow consumer demand and to adjust as market dynamics change.”

Several other companies make AR-15 style guns which have been used in several mass shootings.

Walmart announced it will stop selling handguns and ammunition that can also be used in assault-style weapons.

Dick’s is one of the country’s biggest gun retailers.

It has also publicly said it’s considering stopping gun sales.