Gun shop faces multiple lawsuits over Garlic Festival massacre

GILROY, CALIFORNIA – JULY 29: A makeshift memorial is seen outside the site of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, after a mass shooting took place at the event yesterday, on July 29, 2019 in Gilroy, California. Three victims were killed, two of them children, and at least a dozen were wounded before police officers killed the suspect. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(KRON) The Nevada gun shop that sold Santino Legan, the Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman, his weapon, faces multiple lawsuits according to a Facebook post.

The owner of Big Mike’s Guns and Ammo in Fallon posted a link to a GoFundMe stating victims from the shooting have filed multiple lawsuits.

The GoFundMe is attempting to raise $10,000 to help offset potential legal fees. Here is the post:

Support for Big Mikes G&A Safety and Legal fees. All funds will be used to pay for legal expenses. Help Support Big Mikes G&A In Nevada against potential multipul frivolous lawsuits and to Provide additional safety measures to keep his family safe form ongoing threats of harm due to another person’s actions and shooting of innocent people in Gilroy. Big Mike and his family did nothing wrong and followed all laws. If you are a Second amendment supporter, we ask for your help to protect one of our own and their safety. All unused funds will be donated to victim funds.

KRON4 News has learned that Legan had a passport, clown mask, wilderness survival guide and bottle rockets in his car at the time of the attack.

Authorities said they found the items in Legan’s parked Honda Accord. Investigators also searched his family’s home in Gilroy as well as his apartment in a remote area of Nevada.

Legan, 19, killed three people, including two children, on July 28 at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. He took his own life during a shootout with police.