Gunfire detection system proposed for San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Help may be on the way for a San Jose neighborhood historically plagued by gun violence.

Police have begun community outreach in connection with the possible use of gunshot detection technology.

A San Jose resident said he’s worried about gun crime in the Cadillac-wWinchester neighborhood near the San Jose Campbell border. That’s why SJPD is considering the use of gunshot detection technology for proactively detecting the frequency and location of gunfire here.

“It’s an all in one portable system that has a camera, in a sense microphones, and it has software that has three things capable,” Officer Stephen Aponte said. “One of them is deterring gun shots and discerning gunshots and other sounds that are loud noises, it also has the ability to read license plates and take images, and three it has the ability to also contact directly to our communications office.”

Mounted on poles, the video-equipped system’s real-time alerts could eliminate gaps in the reporting of gunshots and result in faster response times. Police say it would not be used for traffic or other law enforcement.

The plan arrives as illegal gun seizures on the rise but police say the system could help reduce overall crime as well. They hope it would not replace the traditional citizen reporting of gunshots and other crimes.

“I think it’s going to be a great idea,” he said. “It should have been done a long time ago. It could’ve prevented a lot of things that happened in the past you know.”

The San Jose Police Department will present this pilot project to the community through two virtual meetings in March. Details of those meetings are listed below: