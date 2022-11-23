ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after police found them with multiple handguns, narcotics and over $10,000 in cash on Tuesday, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Officers and detectives with APD completed a search warrant at a home in Brentwood in connection to a drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession investigation. Detectives searching the residence found the following items:

Four semi-automatic pistols and a rifle

Multiple 30-round magazines

THC lab

Multiple pounds of marijuana

Xanax and other prescription pills

Over $10,000 in cash (which was asset seized)

One of the pistols found was also a P80 ghost gun, according to police. Three people were arrested after this incident, and the case has been forwarded to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office to determine charges.

KRON On is streaming now

APD also asks that anyone with knowledge of drug trafficking in the city reach out via anonymous tip to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.