WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Blitz builds are officially back for Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley.

“This housing is desperately needed,” assemblymember Timothy Greyson tells KRON4.

The non-profit is famous for its compressed contruction projects. Now, homes delayed from being built during the pandemic are going up.

Supply chain issues and the pandemic have delayed the development of Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley’s Esperanza place in Walnut Creek.

But this week marks the first week of construction, some six years after the land was purchased.

President and CEO Janice Jensen told KRON4, “I’m really excited to be able to bring 42 affordable homes to the community for the community.”

The homes are located next to the Pleasant Hill Bart Station.

They are slated for low to very low income families who otherwise would not be able to afford a house in this area.

Elaine Hays and her daughter Beth are volunteering their time to help build.11 years ago, they were on the receiving end of a project like this when Habitat for Humanity built their home in Morgan Hill.

“There’s definitely hope out there. It feels overwhelming and sometimes you feel frozen that change can’t happen for your family. But there are more and more opportunities that are happening in California for affordable homeownership.”

Assemblymember Grayson says he is pushing the legislature to including 600-million dollars in the next to budget to make housing more affordable.

“My budget ask was for $400 million for projects just like this through Cal home, and then $200 million for downpayment assistance for those that are looking to get into homeownership here in the state.”

The Esperanza development is slated for completion in two years.