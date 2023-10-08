(BCN) — Rain is likely to return to various cities across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. The best chances for light rain will be Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the National Weather Service said Saturday.

The highest probability of precipitation will be 65 percent in Santa Rosa and 55 percent in San Rafael, forecasters said. San Francisco, Oakland and Napa will have a 50 percent chance of precipitation in the period, according to the weather service.

Chances will be 40 percent in Concord and Hayward; 35 percent in Fremont and Sunnyvale; 30 percent in Santa Cruz, and 25 percent in San Jose and Livermore.

