Hair salons in Contra Costa County begin to reopen indoors

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) – Some indoor services across the region were able to reopen on Monday under new state guidance.

Contra Costa County falls within the state’s purple color coding tier, which means barbershops and hair salons can now allow their customers back inside for service.

These salons and barbershops are happy to be back to work–even more so for places that couldn’t operate outside, but those looking to get their haircut or a color should expect changes.

Customers can once again get their hair styled and cut from inside the comfort of salon Murcel in San Ramon, but the experience features some big changes: clear plastic curtains are draped throughout and sanitizer is everywhere.

Stylist Gail Burg is happy to be back to work, “Customers have told me they felt safer here than they do in a lot of places especially like a grocery store.”

Burg says her salon doesn’t have the ability to serve people outside, so now they’re back to taking all the necessary steps to fend off Covid-19 inside.

“I think this is a pretty safe place to be right now,” Burg said.

Within the salon you’ll find chairs have been blocked off, the waiting area is closed and walk-ins will not be accepted. It’s tough to turn away customers in a time like this but Burg says it’s for safety’s sake.

Of the customers that did come into the salon, they were grateful, “They’re doing everything properly here and as long as I wear my mask and keep my distance and I feel pretty good about it.”

The hope is the numbers won’t spike again,that way more businesses can reopen.

Burg and customers urge the community to keep practicing the health procedures officials have put in place, “Please everybody wear a mask, keep your distance, this can’t keep going on. It just can’t.”

Restrictions have also eased at Contra Costa County’s indoor malls which can also reopen at 25% capacity.

Neighboring counties like Alameda County also fall within the purple color coding tier, but salons and barber shops there are still limited to outdoors.

