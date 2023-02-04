HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities have suspended the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy in Half Moon Bay, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

DNA testing confirmed that a mountain lion was responsible for the attack on the child, according to CDFW. The CDFW said that repeated denied access to the private properties where the animal is believed to be has kept them from being able to capture the mountain lion.

“This lack of access, combined with worsening weather and the nomadic nature of mountain lions has diminished the chances for a successful capture of the offending mountain lion,” the agency announced on Friday.

On Tuesday, authorities said the boy ran ahead of the adults he was with on a trail when the cat pounced and pinned him to the ground. The boy tried to fight off the animal, but the mountain lion only let go when the boy’s mother charged at him. The child was released from the hospital on Wednesday.