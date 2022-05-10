HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 75-year-old woman who was last seen Monday in Half Moon Bay. Sandra Reboli is a white woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 150 pounds with shoulder-length brownish-gray hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a multi-colored shawl, light colored pants and sandals, sheriff’s officials said.

KRON On is streaming live now

Reboli was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday and was driving her green Lexus ES 330 with California license plate No. 8UTE616. Sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately release a photo of her. She is considered at-risk because of her age and medical concerns, and anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.