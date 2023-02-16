(KRON) — Half Moon Bay shooting suspect Chunli Zhao was in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all allegations.

Zhao is facing charges on seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection to last month’s fatal shooting in Half Moon Bay. Zhao was arrested in the parking lot of a sheriff’s station within hours of the shooting that left seven people dead.

The mass shooting took place on Jan. 23 at two separate farms just a couple of miles from each other. Zhao last appeared in court on Friday, Feb. 10, when a judge denied his request to ban cameras from the courtroom but did allow for a gag order to bar lawyers in the case from talking to the media.

If convicted, Zhao could face the death penalty. His next court date is scheduled for May 3.

