Handful of stores reopen in Petaluma following new health order

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Along Kentucky Street and 4th Street in Petaluma, the majority of retail stores remain closed, despite the ability to reopen for curbside pickup. However, amidst the closures, there were a few who took advantage of the new health order.

“It’s not about making money,” Nan Winters said. “It’s about coming back together and hoping we’ll all come back and be our community again.”

Shop owner Nan Winters says her store which features fashionable clothing jewelry and bridal ware isn’t necessarily suited for curbside pick up, but she wanted to see her customers. Still, she was a bit conflicted about reopening.

“I believe in science and I have been staying home,” Winters said. “I was laying there thinking I have been watching these doctors and nurses asking us to stay home and I have been.”

Down the street at Louis Thomas Fine Men’s Apparel, they are also open for those who want to view formal wear from a distance, but they hope health officers will eventually allow limited numbers of customers into small retails stores.

“Lets say we have a 1,000 square feet of selling space can we accommodate,” Louis Thomas Fine Men’s Apparel Owner Tom Malvino said. “3, 4, 5 people, keep a distance, wear a mask. I don’t see it a lot different than the necessity of a hardware store.”

There are also stores like nail salons and hair salons that are closed because they are not yet permitted to stay open.

At Crown hair salon, they are taking advantage of the closure to make some modification for when they will be ale to reopen.

“Tearing about a room to create more space for processing,” Crown hair salon owner Josh Sutton said. “Going to put chairs outside to process outside, they have lots of rules and guidelines for salons already set up to keep space.”

Another thing missing is foot traffic, though that will either pick up on the weekend or once more retails stores open for curbside pickup.

