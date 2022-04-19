SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Matt Haney is leading David Campos in the race for state Assembly.

Haney has 63.8% of the vote, compared to Campos’ 36.2%, according to preliminary results at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

David Chiu represented Assembly District 17 until October, when he resigned to become San Francisco City Attorney. Since that time the seat has been vacant.

The district covers three-fifths of the City and County of San Francisco, including downtown and south of Market. There are two candidates: Haney, who represents south of Market and the Tenderloin on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and Campos, a former supervisor and former chair of the city’s Democratic Party who currently works as chief of staff for District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Haney was endorsed by San Francisco Mayor London Breed. If he wins, she will get to appoint a new supervisor to represent Haney’s District 6 on the board.

Haney bested Campos 36.4%-35.6% in their initial race in February, placing in the top two in a field of four candidates, which led to today’s run-off election.