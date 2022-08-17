SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Harley Davidson is a well-known motorcycle brand that has been in San Francisco for over 100 years.

When the pandemic took its toll on the local economy, the dealership came close to shutting its doors. “Harley Davidson is back in full force here in San Francisco,” said Scott Rawson, San Francisco Harley Davidson.

Harley Davidson is one of the oldest brands in the city of San Francisco. The prospect of the city losing Harley Davidson would have been more than losing a motorcycle dealer.

KRON On is streaming news live now

It would have been like losing a piece of San Francisco history. “I believe it was 114 years. 115 years,” said Rawson.

Rawson said the COVID-19 pandemic hit shortly after the new ownership moved to the current location on Mission Street and posed a real threat to keeping its doors open. In its darkest days, the dealership went from 17 employees down to just five.

“For some of them, the pandemic proved to be more than they wanted to deal with, and maybe they didn’t believe that San Francisco Harley Davidson would recover,” said Rawson. The San Francisco location, however, was able to recover.

“The company itself has got nearly 120-year history. They have been through world wars. So, I am not sure the pandemic was strong enough to take us out,” said Rawson. However, like most businesses, the challenge is finding new employees.

“It’s been challenging coming out of the pandemic to get people who want to come to work. Today we have 17. We’re looking for several more,” said Rawson.

Working at Harley Davidson, Scott Rawson said, means you become part of the longevity of one San Francisco’s historic businesses and one of America’s most iconic brands.

“It’s more than just a machine. It’s a lifestyle. It’s friends. It’s family. It’s a feeling you get on a Harley,” said Rawson.