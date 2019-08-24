Harris takes aim at Trump during Democratic National Committee

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An enthusiastic crowd greeted a home-grown politician Friday afternoon, California Senator Kamala Harris.

“Welcome to San Francisco,” Harris said. “As many of you know, I ran for my first political office here as district attorney.”

Harris wasted no time in going after the current occupant of the White House, the former prosecutor made a case against four more years of Donald Trump by taking a look at what she called his “rap sheet”.

“He came in talking about how he was going to help working families,” she said. “Everyone from farmers to auto workers. Then he passes a trade policy by tweet based on unilateral action born out of a fragile ego.

Harris said the president has betrayed the American public and continues to do so.

“This guy has had a policy that is not reflective of the best of who we are,” she said. “They’ve been putting babies in cages and separating children from their parents in the name of border security, when in fact what it is is a human rights abuse being committed by the United States government.

She also slammed the president for his so called coddling of the NRA, instead of backing what she calls smart gun safety laws.

Harris said the road to victory will be a tough one but she’s convinced the Democrats can win it.