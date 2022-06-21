BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a scene reminiscent of “Psycho,” police said an intruder broke into a southwest Bakersfield home Friday afternoon, swept aside a shower curtain as a woman washed and attacked her with a hatchet.

She attempted to defend herself but was taken to the ground by Kyler Kuehl, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 225 pounds, according to a warrant filed in court by police.

The woman’s husband arrived and held Kuehl down, police said. When officers arrived, Kuehl was on the master bathroom floor, his hands tied behind his back with a belt, according to the warrant. The woman suffered an injury police said was not life-threatening.

The woman told police she believed her assailant was a neighbor. The attack happened on Park Bend Court, west of Wilson Road and south of Edgemont Drive.

Kuehl, 59, is held on $560,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. He has no prior record in Kern County, according to the Superior Court website.

Police seized his clothing and took a buccal swab for DNA testing, according to the warrant.