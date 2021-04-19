Hate crime arrest made in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested in connection with a hate crime in Berkeley earlier this month.

According to the Berkeley Police Department, the two victims were walking in the area of Shattuck Avenue near Addison Street the night of April 8 when they were approached by an unknown man.

That man approached the two victims and started following them, threatening to hurt them and “exclaiming that they were of Chinese descent.”

The victims were able to go inside a nearby store and call police.

Police said the 29-year-old man was easily identified by police because he had been recently arrested in the same general area for throwing a glass bottle at a passing car.

The 29-year-old man – whose identity was not immediately released – was arrested on suspicion of willfully threatening a person based on their perceived characteristics.