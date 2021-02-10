Hawaii arrivals can skip quarantine using coronavirus screening app

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Travelers heading to Hawaii will soon be able to skip the mandatory 10-day quarantine by providing a negative COVID-19 test result using a free app.

The state has partnered with CLEAR’s Health Pass technology to launch a pilot program that enhances Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program by creating an easier and more seamless travel experience.

Beginning Feb. 18, travelers on select flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) through Delta Air Lines and United Airlines can enroll and use CLEAR’s Health Pass to securely link their test results to their verified identity before traveling. The test result must be taken within 72 hours of their flight.

“Safe travel is important for our residents and visitors, and this pilot program is another step forward in achieving this goal,” Gov. David Ige said in a news release. “I thank CLEAR and its airline partners who are working together to provide a convenient pre-travel testing option for both returning residents and those who are coming to Hawaii for work or vacation.”

CLEAR’s Health Pass offers passengers traveling to Honolulu a variety of lab options to meet Hawaii’s Safe Travel COVID-19 test requirement.

Here’s how it works: