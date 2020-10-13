Hawaii certifies OAK as COVID-19 testing partner

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland International Airport and CityHealth Urgent Care are opening a second coronavirus testing facility at the airport.

The Oakland Airport is first airport to partner with the state of Hawaii to be a certified testing and travel partner.

“As the first airport certified by the Hawaii State Department of Health as a Trusted Testing and Travel Partner, we’ll do all possible to ensure that we’re prepared for those passengers in the Safe Travels testing program,” said Bryant L. Francis, Port of Oakland Director of Aviation.

Hawaii’s “Safe Travels Multi-Tier Program,’ begins Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m daily, located in front of the main passenger terminal complex of the airport.

Testing comes at no expense to those being tested.

Appointments are required and can be made at CityHealth’s website at https://bayareacovid19testing.com.

Francis adds, “As we welcome back Hawaii-bound travelers we ask that each of you make an extra special effort to understand and comply with the rules of the program. This will allow everyone to travel in good health when they fly the East Bay way.”

The Oakland Airport advises passengers planning to connect to a Hawaii-bound flight in Oakland to complete testing.

Passengers are also advised if possible, to complete a test two-three days prior to their Hawaii departure.

