Hawaii extends travel quarantine for island visitors

FILE – In this March 28, 2020, file photo, a couple sits on an empty section of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. Hawaii law enforcement authorities are cracking down on rogue tourists who are visiting beaches, jetskiing, shopping and generally flouting strict requirements that they quarantine for 14 days after arriving. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

Hawaii has now delayed a plan to allow travelers to use a negative COVID-19 test to bypass quarantine until the number of new cases on the U.S. mainland and in Hawaii drop significantly.

A short time ago, Hawaii Governor David Ige announced the mandatory quarantine for travelers to the islands will continue to at least September 1.

The testing program would have allow travelers arriving from out of state to skip a requirement that they self-quarantine for 14 days if they test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours before arriving. It was scheduled to take effect on Aug. 1.

The Department of Health reported three more Hawaii residents have died from coronavirus. This bring the state’s death toll to 22.

The DOH also addressed the 86 additional cases recorded since last Friday, stating that they are in previous clusters associated with “community-spread.” A total of 44 cases are associated with a training activity at Hawaiian Airlines. An individual who was infected at the Hawaiian Airlines training is also linked to the cluster of 20 cases at unnamed Oahu gyms.