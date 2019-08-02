Hawaii to see heavy rain, high surf, strong winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hurricane Erick still remains at a category 1 strength as it approaches near the Hawaiian Islands.

The forecast winds are expected to decrease as the day progresses.

Current sustained winds are at 85 mph.

Earlier today, the center of Hurricane Erick was located near latitude 15.9 north, longitude 152.4 west.

The center of this system is forecast to pass south of the state, bringing large surf and heavy rainfall.

A flash flood watch will go into effect for Hawaii Island later Thursday afternoon.

Tropical storm Flossie remain at a tropical storm strength, with winds up to 65 mph.

Forecast to pass just to the north of the state, bring high surf and heavy rain.