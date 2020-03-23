Hawaiian Airlines drastically cuts down domestic, international flights

HONOLULU (KHON2) – In light of the new 14-day quarantine order for all incoming travelers to Hawaii, Hawaiian Airlines announced that it will be suspending service for long-haul flights.

It will, however, maintain its regular flight schedule through Wednesday, March 25, to allow guests to return home and to accommodate the move of aircraft before finalizing the drastic reduction of domestic and international flights.

Hawaiian Airlines says that it has begun notifying guests about the new mandate, and has restricted passenger bookings on its network while it finalizes its April schedule.

The company will only provide one daily nonstop flight between Honolulu (HNL) and Los Angeles (LAX) and its Thursday flight between HNL and American Samoa (PPG) in order to provide a baseline of out-of-state access.

The airline will evaluate its transpacific cargo network and may provide passenger access on any additional flights for travelers willing to undergo the 14-day quarantine order.

Hawaiian will also be reducing its Neighbor Island schedule.

It will start with the suspension of Ohana by Hawaiian service between Honolulu and Kapalua in West Maui effective Wednesday – but intends to maintain a network that will continue to provide vital connectivity for guests traveling within the state.

Interisland cargo service will continue uninterrupted using Boeing 717 jets and a turboprop fleet operated by ‘Ohana by Hawaiian.

Options to reach Hawaiian’s reservations team, make online changes to tickets, and details on available travel waivers are available here.

Regular flights will resume when the quarantine has been lifted, according to the company.