Sketch of the person of interest (Courtesy of Hayward Police Department)

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation, according to a press release from Hayward PD.

On Friday, April 8, officers responded to the area of Jackson Street and Soto Road after receiving reports of a “man down.” After officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel were also called to the scene where they pronounced the victim dead.

The victim was later identified as Ervin Vargas, 46, Hayward.

Police have provided a composite sketch of a person of interest who police believe was at the scene at the time of the homicide. The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Caucasian man, 30-35 years old, approximately 5’10”, with short dark brown hair, brown eyes, and a thin build.

This is an ongoing investigation. Those with information about this incident are encouraged to contact Detective Kell at 510-293-7176.