HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department made an arrest for a shooting death that happened in the city on Monday morning, according to a press release.

Officers from HPD were dispatched to Whitman Street for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on Monday, says the press release. Once officers arrived on scene they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive. Emergency medical personnel later determined the male was dead at the scene. Police are currently withholding the identity of the victim “pending formal identification protocols.”

Police made an arrest at the scene that was related to the shooting, but the identity of the suspect is also being withheld by police at this time. Police say there are no other outstanding suspects related to the case, and therefore they believe this is no longer a threat to the community. Currently the motive and other circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation by police.

Hayward Police say this is the 4th homicide of 2022 in the city. If you have any information about this crime, please contact Detective Steve Green at 510-293-7176.