HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Police found around 750 colorful pills during a traffic stop in August, according to a tweet from Hayward Police Department.

HPD recovered the pills during a traffic stop on August 18 along with other suspected narcotics. HPD states that the multi-colored pills are thought to be fentanyl.

The police went on to caution the community about drugs being disguised as vitamins or candy. Police shared a video of the items recovered in the traffic stop.

The video shows at least three large bags of colorful pills and a few bags with powdery, white substances inside. Scales can also be seen in the beginning of the footage.