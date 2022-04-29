(BCN) — Hayward residents will soon be responsible for illegal fireworks that are set off on their property under an updated city ordinance that will take effect next week. The update to the city’s public nuisance ordinance will take effect May 5, according to the city, and violators will be subject to fines of $1,200, $3,000 or $5,000 depending on if it’s a person’s first, second or third citation.

The Hayward City Council approved the update to the ordinance in March. Putting the onus on the property owner hosting illegal firework activity is intended to help enforce the city’s ban on fireworks, according to city officials.

Information on the use of illegal fireworks can be found here.

Hayward residents can contact the Hayward Police Department at (510) 293-7000 or the Hayward Development Services Department at (510) 583-4143 to report the use of illegal fireworks.

