HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Hayward and community groups will be putting on a mariachi festival “in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexico’s Independence Day,” downtown Friday, according to a press release.

The press release asks people to “Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to move your feet to mariachi music.” This year’s festival is the 12th annual, and will last from 5-9:30 p.m. at City Hall Plaza.

Attendees can expect “a night of live music, dancing, tasty street bites, margaritas and other Mexican sips, along with various street vendors selling unique goodies” as well as a “competitive taco eating contest sponsored by El Taquito Dos.”

Mexican Independence Day was Sept. 16. Hispanic Heritage Month runs through Oct. 15.

“The main event will be a performance by Mariachi Mexicanisimo de Raymundo Coronado,” the press release states. “Dance to music produced by a whole mariachi band including trumpets, violins, guitars and vihuelas. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and blanket for comfortable seating during the performance as well as their best dancing shoes.”

KRON ON is streaming live

The event is being billed as “family-friendly.” It is being co-hosted by the Downtown Hayward Improvement Association, which sent the press release, and the Hayward Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Roundtable.