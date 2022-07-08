PETALUMA (BCN) — Multiple agencies responded on Friday to a hazardous materials spill from the Clover milk processing plant in Petaluma, city fire officials said. According to the Petaluma Fire Department, crews responded to 91 Lakeville St. at approximately 6:05 a.m. and discovered that a pipe had broken and roughly 3,000 gallons of a milk mixture had made its way into a storm drain.

Crews traced the path of the liquid all the way to the Petaluma River. Crews from Petaluma Public Works and the Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility were then called in and began cleaning storm drains and sampling the materials that were released.

A containment boom was placed at the river to keep the materials from spreading further, fire officials said. Mitigation and cleanup of the river is being handled by a private company contracted by Clover, the fire department said. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife were also notified.

Information on what the milk mixture contained was not immediately available.

